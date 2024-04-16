Got the call: Elizabeth Kitley drafted by Las Vegas Aces

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) shoots against Florida Gulf Coast guard Kerstie Phills (13) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech All-American center Elizabeth Kitley heard her name called at the 2024 WNBA Draft Monday night. The Greensboro, North Carolina native was drafted by Elizabeth Kitley in the second round, 24th overall.

Kitley, who tore her ACL on March 3, will understandably not be able to play this season but is hopeful for 2025. She left a lasting legacy in Blacksburg, heralded as the most decorated women’s basketball player in the history of the program. Just days ago, Virginia Tech announced it will retire her number 33 jersey.

Kitley leaves Blacksburg as the program’s all-time leader in scoring, blocks and rebounds just to name a few. Her 76 career double-doubles and 1,506 rebounds are also ACC records. All of that is a big reason why she was a three-time ACC Player of the Year and four-time First Team All-ACC selection.

10 Sports spoke with Kitley before she left for Brooklyn, where she explained she had no expectations set for draft night other than to be in the moment since she was one of just 15 ladies to be invited to the actual draft.

“I actually didn’t know what was going to happen after I got hurt but regardless of how that affects where I end up or when I end up going, I think it’ll be really cool to have that experience to be there in person,” Kitley said. “Regardless, I’ll be able to look back on it in a fond way no matter what happens. I’m grateful to be there.”

Kitley becomes the 9th Virginia Tech player to be drafted into the WNBA, the fourth since 2022 behind the likes of Aisha Sheppard, Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule.