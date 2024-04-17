William Fleming boys soccer notches 4-1 win over Lord Botetourt

ROANOKE, Va. – In Blue Ridge District soccer action, William Fleming defeated Lord Botetourt 4-1.

The Colonels held a 3-0 advantage at halftime before the Cavaliers got on the scoreboard in the second half. Isaac Alderman made a sweet pass to Andres Barroso Fossi for a goal made in the left corner of the net.

JB Cook was challenged in goal for the Cavaliers for much of the night but made some incredible last second diving saves.

But the William Fleming broke through late in the 32nd minute to score an insurance goal from Jeremy Urbina.

The Colonels will play cross-town rival Patrick Henry Wednesday night on the road.