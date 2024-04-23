Salem lacrosse downs E.C. Glass 12-3, remain undefeated

SALEM, Va. – Monday night featured a battle of two of the best boys lacrosse teams in our area--E.C. Glass and Salem. The Hilltoppers are a mainstay when it comes to state championship contention each year while the Spartans are off to a hot start, 7-0 entering the matchup.

E.C. Glass was loud and proud during pregame warmups but after notching their first goal of the game, they were rather quiet for the rest of the night. Salem scored 7 unanswered goals in the half to hold a six goal lead at halftime.

Richard Hof was a force for the Spartans in goal while the teams offensive attack was too much for the Hilltoppers to handle. Jackson Jones, Holden Custer and Andrew Cumpacker were just a few of the Spartans players that scored multiple times in the 12-3 victory.

It’s believed Monday night marked Salem’s first win against E.C. Glass since May of 2013.

On the girls side of the match-up, E.C. Glass defeated Salem 13-9.