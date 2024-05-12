Liberty softball wins CUSA Championship

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Liberty redshirt freshman Savannah Jessee’s ninth-inning RBI double sent Megan Fortner home with the winning run in a 4-3 victory. The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames over No. 2 seed Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Championship title game, Saturday at NM State Softball Complex.

Liberty (36-23) won four straight elimination games this week after dropping its first game on Thursday against No. 4 seed New Mexico State. The Lady Flames defeated UTEP on Thursday before eliminating both Louisiana Tech and NM State yesterday.

Recommended Videos

With the win, Liberty claims Conference USA’s automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Division I Softball Championship. It is the seventh time in program history, and fourth in a row, in which Liberty will compete in the Regional. The Lady Flames won conference tournament titles in 2002, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2022 and this year. They received an at-large bid last season.

Saturday’s championship game was winner-take-all, so Western Kentucky (33-20-1) sees its season end after going 2-1 in this week’s championship. The Hilltoppers defeated No. 3 seed Louisiana Tech on Thursday and No. 4 seed NM State yesterday to make it into today’s championship game.

Saturday proved to be Liberty’s seventh walk-off win in conference tournament history, but first time that the Lady Flames won the conference championship via walk-off win.