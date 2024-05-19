Lee, McCrery lead heading into Scott Robertson Memorial final round

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather cooperated for the most part Saturday for the second round of the Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament at Roanoke Country Club.

In the boys 15-18 division, one of four guys tied for the lead entering the day was Cael Ropietski. On the opening hole he had a chance for birdie but came up just short and settled for par.

Also among the top of the leaderboard, Michael Lee from Fairfax. His approach on the first hole set him up nicely for par. He finished at -3 for the round and is the outright leader at -5 for the weekend.

Jake Albert of Blacksburg had a smoother outing than Friday that included a great back nine and he sits at +2 for the weekend.

It proved to be a great battle on the girls side as well. Ann-Sophie Bourgault brought her “A” game on Saturday.

On the par 5, 12th hole, she hit an incredible approach shot to the green. She would make par on her way to a -1 for the round. Bourgault is second entering Sunday at -2 for the tournament.

University of Tennessee commit, Madison Messimer, had an approach just as good. Also on 12, she had incredible backspin on the ball as she would birdie the hole. Messimer’s tied for third at -1.

Roanoke’s Alisa Davidova is tied for 11th after shooting +5 Saturday.

“I think that these girls definitely help me show where I’m at and I know what I need to improve on by being out here, playing the course and seeing what I lose strokes on and knowing what I can get better at,” said Davidova.

The girls 15-18 division leader is Avery McCrery. The Delaware native finished the round at -2 that included just one bogey on Saturday. For the tournament, McCrery sits at -9 and holds a seven shot lead heading into the final round.

“Obviously yesterday it just kind of worked out for me. I played really well. Today the same thing, I was hitting a lot of greens. I didn’t make a lot of putts but still played well,” McCrery said. “Tomorrow I’m going to try and stay in my lane, play my game and try to enjoy it out here.”

For a complete look at results, click here.