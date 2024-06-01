Tunstall's Jamarcus Brown sets new meet record at VHSL outdoor track championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The third time proved to be the charm for Jamarcus Brown of Tunstall. The multi-sport athlete who helped lead the Trojans basketball program to the state semifinals back in March, was able to use his athleticism for the outdoor track and field state championships.

“I’m known for dunks so I just started high jumps my 10th grade year,” Brown said.

With a jump of seven feet, Brown not only claimed the VHSL Class 2 state championship but he also set a new state meet record.

“I lost 10th grade came in second, 11th grade came in second and I finally got the W. I didn’t think I was going to get it today, but I got it,” Brown said.

Also turning heads on the first day of competition was Blacksburg’s Layla Boyle. She claimed the Class 4 girls pole vault state title with a mark of 10 feet.

While Abingdon’s Noah Gilliam won the Class 3 boys state title for shot put, Bassett’s Jason Beathea had a throw good enough to earn third--49 feet, 8.5 inches.

On the track, Blacksburg set the tone in the Class 4 girls 4x800 meter relay. The Bruins had the lead by the second leg of the race. But in the final 250 meters, Jamestown moved in to take the lead for good, clocking in at 9:26.58 to take the state title. Blacksburg was runner-up, just 5 seconds behind.

After day one of competition, Jefferson Forest boys are in the Class 4 lead while the Blacksburg girls are third in Class 4 thus far.

At the Class 1 ranks, Auburn boys and girls hold the team leads after day one. Floyd County girls have the team lead in Class 2, with Liberty-Bedford not far behind in third place.

In Newport News at the Class 5 and 6 meet, William Fleming boys team is in third place with cross-town rival Patrick Henry right behind them in a tie for fourth place.