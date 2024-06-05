VHSL State Quarterfinals from soccer, baseball and softball

ROANOKE, Va. – It was an active Tuesday evening with VHSL State Quarterfinals and lacrosse semifinal action.

In Class 1 softball, four-time defending state champion Auburn played host to Rye Cove--the very team they defeated in 2023 to win the state championship. while weather delays affected much of the game, Rye Cove jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the opening inning. While the Eagles managed to cut the deficit to one, Rye Cove added late insurance to win 5-1, eliminating the Eagles.

Christiansburg softball hosted Broadway in class three action. Purdue University commit Kadyn Camper was a force in the circle and at the plate. While racking up strikeouts, she also brought the heat at the plate--hitting a late game solo home run. The Blue Demons earned the 2-0 win over the Gobblers and advances to the state semifinals where they will face Fauquier.

Also on the diamond, the Blacksburg Bruins matched up against the visiting Titans of Dominion. Despite trying to find a spark, the Titans were too tough to handle at the plate. Dominion earned the 10-0 victory in 10 innings of play.

In soccer action, the Cave Spring girls found themselves in uncharted territory--Region 3D champs and into the state quarterfinals. The young team held its own early on with Wilson Memorial until the 32nd minute. That’s when CC Robinson scored a goal just over the outstretched hand of Amelia Stoner. The Knights had multiple good looks on corner kicks in the second half but nothing doing. Wilson Memorial earned the 1-0 victory.

In Class 2 boys soccer action, Glenvar had no problems against Marion. The ball stayed in their possession for much of the first half meaning it wasn’t a matter of if but simply when the Highlanders would cash in. The first goal came off a corner kick. Adam Saunders scored on the header for the 1-0 lead. Later, it was a similar result for Zach Curfiss. Bryce King sent in the corner kick that went off the post but Curfiss was there for the perfect rebound shot. The defending state champion Glenvar went on to a 4-0 victory and will play in the Class 2 semifinals Friday against Bruton.

Other results from Tuesday night are as follows in the slides below.

VHSL State Quarterfinals Boys Soccer (WSLS)

VHSL State Quarterfinals Baseball (WSLS)

VHSL State Quarterfinals Girls Soccer (WSLS)

VHSL State Quarterfinals Girls Soccer (WSLS)