Christiansburg softball continues trek to uncharted territory

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – In life, sometimes you get the best results when you play with no pressure and continue to exceed expectations. Christiansburg softball is the latest example.

Now sitting with a record of 22-3, the Blue Demons are in uncharted territory.

For the first time in program history, Christiansburg is in the state tournament after winning its first ever Region 3D title.

“Right now they are playing their best ball,” said first year head coach Seann Gaynor.

The Blue Demons have been the complete package--the perfect compliment of offense and defense. Purdue commit Kadyn Camper has been a force--helping in both regards. She pitched a no-hitter in the region championship win against Staunton River and hit one of the teams two solo home runs in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

“I just think we have a good team spirit, good team chemistry,” Camper said. “I mean we’ve had chemistry over the last couple of years, but this team this year has just stuck out and we have played our best ball.”

“You just have to take it one game at a time honestly,” said Blue Demons infielder Addison Reasor. “Errors will be made, strikeouts will happen but it’s how fast you recover from them strikeouts.”

“I just said keep playing your best ball and that’s all they need to do. They are super talented, a great charity super group we have, and they just keep playing their best and we will be fine,” said Gaynor.

Christiansburg is one of three local teams that will play in the state semifinals on Friday. The Blue Demons will take on Fauquier at 2 p.m. in Charlottesville.

Defending Class 1 state runner-up Appomattox County will take on King William at 10 a.m. at Botetourt Sports Complex.

Jefferson Forest will play Atlee at 2 p.m. at Western Albemarle High School.