Radford boys, George Wythe girls earn runner-up tennis nods

LYNCHBURG, Va. – VHSL team tennis championships were on tap on Thursday, with Classes 1 and 2 taking the courts at Liberty University.

The Radford Bobcats boys team found itself in the state final for the first time since 1998. The program reached the semifinals consecutive seasons just two years ago. The team had a valiant effort in its singles matches, in particular Mason Murphy, who won one of the teams two matches. Max Kanipe also had a strong showing but the two-time defending state runner-up was ready for a change. Bruton walked away with the boys Class 2 state championship after a 5-2 victory.

In girls Class 1 team action, defending state runner-up George Wythe battled Rappahannock. While the action started it only lasted for about thirty minutes before play was stopped due to rain. Following a lengthy delay, play resumed. That’s when the Raiders continued their court dominance. They claimed the girls Class 1 state championship with a 5-0 victory. The duo of Emerson Hardin and Angela Myers also suffered a loss in doubles against Laney Williams and Maggie Wonderling (6-3, 1-6, 8-10).

While they were crushing losses, Thursday’s shortcoming doesn’t define this Maroons team. This program lost five starters to the 2023 graduating class and their lone returning player Payton Rigney would be out for the season with a shoulder injury. But, George Wythe fought through it all with six new players to capture the 2024 Region 1C championship in team and doubles play. Their efforts are thanks in large part to coaches Chuck Johnson and Mary Alice Watson, who were named the Class 1 Region C VHSL coach of the year.

In other girls doubles action in Class 5, Patrick Henry’s Ana Maria Rincon and Taylor Prillaman loss in straight sets to Kayla Kennedy and Chase London of Great Bridge (6-3, 6-2).

In Class 4, E.C. Glass doubles team of Tovia Carothers and Mary Kennedy defeated Marina Le and Allison France of Atlee (6-2, 6-2) to advance to the state final. Carothers and Kennedy will play Izzy Rotaru and Lexi Rotaru of Broad Run on Friday at 1 p.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.