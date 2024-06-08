WATCH: 10 Sports coverage of VHSL Semifinals Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – VHSL Semifinals Friday came and delivered some big time performances, some heartbreaking losses and more defining moments for local programs. Without a doubt, it certainly set us up for a momentous championship Saturday.

In Class 1 boys soccer Galax defeated defending state champion Northampton 2-1 in overtime. Both Glenvar and Radford boys advanced in the class two ranks so the Highlanders and Bobcats will meet in the state final.

“First year didn’t really feel like we belonged, we worked to be there. Last year we had the better play but didn’t know how to win. We knew how to win we were ready for them,” said Raidford head coach Clark Ramsey.

“My sophomore year Clarke knocked us out. My junior year Clarke knocked us out. My senior year we won. It feels good to have that last little finish in senior year and play in another state championship for Radford. I bleed black and gold,” said Bobcats senior goalkeeper Charlie Davis.

In its first year in the state tournament, Christiansburg softball has advanced to the class three final after defeating Fauquier 4-1.

“Keeping the energy up, we really have to keep the energy up and the fire under our butts,” said senior Addison Reasor.

“Yeah keeping the energy, staying alive in the field, making sure we’re not falling asleep anywhere, they’re going to get hits, everyone knows they’re going to get hits,” said senior Kadyn Camper. “I try my best to make sure they don’t get hits, but I know they will so if we make clean defensive plays like I know we can we should be fine.”

On the baseball diamond, Pulaski County jumped out to a 5-0 advantage over York. But lifted by big 5th and 6th innings, the Falcons prevailed for the 11-6 win.

In Class 4 boys soccer, Jefferson Forest earned a 2-1 win over Warhill to advance to the state final Saturday.

“The job is not done, they know the ultimate goal is a state championship,” said Cavaliers head coach Scott Zaring. “We have a really tough Charlottesville team that we have already seen once this year, so we have to throw that result out and see if we can go again. But proud of the group for being determined and being where they wanted to get at the beginning of the year and we will see if we can bring it home.”

Other results are as follows on the slides below:

VHSL Softball Semifinals (WSLS)

VHSL Boys Soccer Semifinals (WSLS)

VHSL Girls Soccer Semifinals (WSLS)