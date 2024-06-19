Redick to be inducted into Duke Athletics Hall of Fame

** FILE ** Duke's J.J. Redick (4) goes up for a three-point shot over Boston College's Craig Smith in the second half during the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship basketball game Sunday, March 12, 2006, in Greensboro, N.C. Duke won 78-76. The NBA Draft takes place Wednesday June 28, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. – Roanoke native and Cave Spring High School graduated JJ Redick has gotten another “call to the hall”--this time from his Alma Mater Duke University.

Redick, one of the most prolific scorers in NCAA history with 2,769 career points as a Blue Devil, was a two-time National Player of the Year pick in 2005 and 2006 while helping Duke to a four-year record of 116-23 with two league regular season championships, three conference tournament crowns and four NCAA Tournament berths including a march to the Final Four in 2004.

During his sophomore campaign, the two-time team captain set the ACC record for consecutive free throws made (54) en route to establishing the league single-season standard for free throw percentage (.953). The three-time All-America, three-time All-ACC, three-time ACC All-Tournament, two-time ACC Tournament MVP and two-time ACC Player of the Year honoree graduated from Duke as the NCAA all-time leader in three-point field goals (457) and the ACC career leader in total points.

The Roanoke, Va., native and two-time ACC scoring leader capped his collegiate career with the 2006 Sullivan Award, an honor presented annually to the nation’s top amateur athlete and had his jersey No. 4 retired by Duke on February 4, 2007. Redick was a first-round selection (No. 11 overall) of the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft, and compiled totals of 12,028 points, 1,903 rebounds, 1,862 assists and 1,950 three-point field goals over 15 seasons with the Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks. The league leader in three-point field goal percentage (.475) during the 2015-16 season, Redick closed his career ranking among the top 20 players in NBA history in both three-point field goals made and three-point field goal percentage (.415).

Redick is fresh off of his first NBA Finals call as a color analyst for ESPN.