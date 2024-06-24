80º
Around the Way with EJ: Darrius Bratton

‘I was all open to new opportunities and open to playing football.’

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – A William Fleming High School graduate whose consistent, loving family pushed him to reach his fullest potential.

“Just blessed for that situation and just the grind. It was a grind, a push to being good and a push to getting exposure.”

After a year at Fork Union Military Academy, Darrius Bratton took his football talents to the University of Virginia, where he overcame multiple challenges.

“Every injury taught me a lesson about what I needed to do next.”

And what came after his collegiate career? The chance to play professionally, north of the border.

“I knew some about Canadian Football but didn’t know much about Canadian Football. But I was all open to new opportunities and open to playing football.”

Hear how this humble, hard-working northwest Roanoke native has consistently put one foot in front of the other and is now reaping the benefits with the Edmonton Elks.

“I really wanted to earn my respect from the guys and earn that I belong here and want to be here as well.”

On the next episode of Around the Way with EJ.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

