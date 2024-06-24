Around the Way with EJ: Darrius Bratton

ROANOKE, Va. – A William Fleming High School graduate whose consistent, loving family pushed him to reach his fullest potential.

“Just blessed for that situation and just the grind. It was a grind, a push to being good and a push to getting exposure.”

After a year at Fork Union Military Academy, Darrius Bratton took his football talents to the University of Virginia, where he overcame multiple challenges.

“Every injury taught me a lesson about what I needed to do next.”

And what came after his collegiate career? The chance to play professionally, north of the border.

“I knew some about Canadian Football but didn’t know much about Canadian Football. But I was all open to new opportunities and open to playing football.”

Hear how this humble, hard-working northwest Roanoke native has consistently put one foot in front of the other and is now reaping the benefits with the Edmonton Elks.

“I really wanted to earn my respect from the guys and earn that I belong here and want to be here as well.”

