Salem's Taylor Davis wins VGJO scholarship, Maryland's Claire Son wins Prep Preview tournament

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Taylor Davis, one of our local stars, faced a challenging day on the 18th green with strong winds. Despite her best efforts, she ended up one over on the hole and finished the tournament in 8th place.

Amherst’s Caitlyn Baxter, playing with the leaders, had a fantastic chip onto the 18th green, making par and securing a tie for 5th place.

The eventual winner of the tournament was Maryland’s Claire Son. She shot a 6-over 72 today, taking the lead and earning the trophy.

Additionally, Taylor Davis of Salem received a scholarship award, adding to her achievements in the tournament.

“It was definitely a rough weekend for me, it was not the scores I wanted to shoot, yesterday was a little better than today but I‘m working through some things. To be able to come out and be like ‘oh I didn’t play my best’ but there’s people who still in spite of how I played, or how I felt I played, there’s people who are congratulating me and giving me money, and it’s really awesome that people want to do that for me, it’s really cool,” Davis said.

Davis is heading to Christopher Newport in the fall to continue her golf career.