Tucker tabbed to lead Roanoke Catholic football

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Catholic School has found a new head football coach, calling on a familiar name and face to many in the Valley.

The school announced via social media this week that Howard Tucker will lead the Celtics football program. No stranger to a sideline ore coaching ranks, Tucker comes to Roanoke Catholic with more than two decades of experience as an assistant at Patrick Henry and William Fleming High Schools.

Tucker was also the lead for the Roanoke City Recreation League and Patriots Middle School programs. The Celtics are coming off a four win 2023 season, with longtime coach Bob Price announcing retirement back in November.

