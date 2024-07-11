Troy Daniels’ Dream Big basketball camp returns to his alma mater for another year

ROANOKE, Va. – For the sixth year in a row, William Fleming alum and NBA veteran Troy Daniels hosted his Dream Big Basketball Camp, making a positive impact on the community. The camp has become a popular event where kids can improve their basketball skills and learn from a professional athlete.

Daniels is dedicated to encouraging confidence and ambition in young people. “I grew up in a small city of Roanoke, Virginia. We were often overlooked, and I want to give the kids confidence that they can be anything in life. No dream is too big,” Daniels says. “Every time we’re in the gym, we’re all saying ‘dream big, dream big.’ I want them to go home and come back to school knowing they learned how to have confidence in themselves and to dream big.”

The Dream Big Basketball Camp runs through Saturday, giving participants the chance to gain new skills and motivation from Daniels and his team. The camp’s message is simple but powerful: believe in yourself and your dreams, no matter how big they are.