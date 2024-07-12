Spradlin, Johnson added to Roanoke College football staff

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College announced the addition of two new assistant coaches to its football staff. Tony Spradlin has been tabbed as the recruiting coordinator/wide receiver coach while Gerard Johnson will lead the special teams and cornerbacks groups.

No stranger to the Roanoke Valley, Spradlin comes to RC after serving as offensive coordinator at Glenvar High School and as the passing game coordinator and co-special teams. Under his tutelage, the Highlanders averaged 39 points per game and a staple for being ranked in the top 10 in the Commonwealth in passing yardage and records set for single-season passing yards and touchdowns.

Tony Spradlin will serve as the recruiting coordinator/wide receiver coach for Roanoke College football (Roanoke College Athletics)

“My family and I could not be more excited to get going and be a part of something special here at Roanoke College,” said Spradlin. “Coach Stinespring has done a tremendous job of putting together a staff that are not only extremely knowledgeable and accomplished football coaches, but are even better people, with whom I am very excited to work. As a Salem native, I know how important football is to this area, and our goal is to build this program the right way, and produce a product of which Roanoke College, the Roanoke Valley, and beyond, can be proud both on and off the field. GO NOKE!”

Gerard Johnson comes to Salem after serving as head coach/offensive coordinator at Caroline High School. He had the Cavaliers scoring more points in two years than they had in the previous five years before his arrival. Johnson led the program to its first playoff game victory since 1993 and was voted as Battlefield District Coach of the Year.

Roanoke College football special teams/cornerbacks coach Gerard Johnson (Picture provided with media release from Roanoke College) (Roanoke College Athletics)

He is a 2013 graduate of Meadowbrook High School in Richmond Va. and attended Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University and completed his B.A. in Communication in

2017. While at ODU/NSU, Coach Johnson started at running back as a freshman. To this day, he holds the record at ODU for the longest run in school history.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited about having the opportunity to be a part of something special here at Roanoke College,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working under the leadership of Coach Stinespring with one of the best coaching staffs in Division III football! Go Noke!”