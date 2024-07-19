Dream 34 ready for TBT tournament in Cincinnati Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – The much-anticipated annual TBT (The Basketball Tournament) kicks off this Friday, with 64 teams vying for a shot at the coveted one-million-dollar prize. Among the competitors is Roanoke’s very own team, Dream 34, ready to take the court in the Cincinnati Regional against Team Gibson.

Dream 34, inspired by the Wendell Scott Foundation, boasts an impressive roster of former standout high school and college players from our area. Their remarkable journey last year saw them secure their first-ever win, defying expectations and making a name for themselves in the tournament. This year, the team’s goal is clear: to build on their success and achieve even greater heights.

Warrick Scott, a key figure in the team’s success, shared his thoughts on their preparation: “We earned an automatic bid, automatic berth to the tournament this year as a result of our success last year when we were able to go in and shock the world. So, this year we are putting more preparation in.”

Reginald Jeffries, another prominent member of Dream 34, highlighted the diverse experience within the team: “What you have behind me is some guys that are fresh out of college, some guys have been playing four or five years professionally, some guys just finished their first year professionally. We have a global impact, international impact.”

With tipoff set for 1 PM this Friday in Cincinnati, all eyes will be on Dream 34 as they aim to make their mark once again. Best of luck to the team as they strive for continued success and another memorable performance!