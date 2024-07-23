71º
Around the Way with EJ: Zakey Black

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – A simple dream turned into reality.

“I had this idea going for a long time, but I started off with nothing.”

But Zakey Black’s entrepreneurial mind would change that nothing into something--the creation of “Swiping It Clean” Shoe Cleaner.

“Who they know me for is doing a lot of things but this is my main focus, main dream and it’s been my dream since day one when I started it,” Black said.

Starting his own venture helped this Roanoke native from venturing off the wrong path and now yielding rich results in the process.

“It kept me hungry, it kept me humble at the same time. All it takes is your skills, your talent, whatever you do or building something like a brand--keep going, keep motivating yourself to get to the next level.”

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

