Women in Sports: Olympian Bridget Williams proves belief in yourself is the gold standard

BLACKSBURG, Va. – As the Paris Olympics unfold, a familiar face from Virginia is taking the spotlight in the pole vault competition. Bridget Williams, a University of Virginia alum now residing in Radford and training at Virginia Tech, has captured the attention of many with her inspiring journey to the Olympic stage.

Williams’ path to the Olympics has been anything but straightforward. Reflecting on a pivotal moment in her career, she recalls a vault at the Rector Field House that reignited her passion for the sport. “I really don’t think I would have continued,” Bridget admits. “It would have been really hard to justify continuing training, having only jumped 4.50 meters one time if I had not jumped 4.61 meters before COVID shut down the world. I think my life would have looked a lot different.”

With the Olympics circled on her calendar, Williams set her eyes on the prize, but her journey has been marked by ups and downs. She openly shares the struggles of her career, particularly at Outdoor National Championships. “I’ve had a checkered career when it comes to Outdoor National Championships. I will have a great season, but I don’t always show up when it really matters, like when it comes time to make a big team or a world team or the Olympic team. So that was added pressure, but to come out with the win on top turned a lot of heads. Like, okay, maybe this is my time.”

Williams’ perseverance paid off when she competed at the Olympic Trials in Oregon just a month ago. Her outstanding performance, highlighted by a jump of 15 feet six and a quarter inches, secured her a spot on Team USA. This accomplishment was not just a victory on the field but a testament to her resilience and self-belief.

“The highs and lows of Bridget’s Olympic Trials weekend parallel real life,” Williams reflects. “Belief in yourself is the only way you can hit your mark, achieve the highest vault, and look back and go, ‘I did my best.’ This is the gold standard.”

Williams’ story is a powerful reminder that self-belief and perseverance are crucial in achieving one’s goals, whether in sports or any other aspect of life. As she eloquently puts it, “Don’t let anybody tell you, ‘Hey, you don’t have this,’ because they don’t know. Maybe you don’t know, I don’t know. I think if anyone had to put a limit on one’s ability, it would be yourself. I’m strong in my faith, and I believe God places gifts in everyone. If you have a talent or a gift, use it. It would be a shame not to. Even if it’s scary, yeah, it’s scary to say, ‘Yeah, I want to win Olympic gold,’ but I do. So why not go for it? Let people hold you accountable. Whether you’re going for gold, just want to get in shape, get your promotion, or anything you want to do in life, you’ve just got to keep on.”

Bridget Williams, thank you for your part in growing women’s sports and for showing the world that dreams are within reach when you believe in yourself.