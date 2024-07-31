Emory & Henry’s Newsome steps down as head football coach

Emory, VA – After serving as head coach at Emory & Henry for 10 years, Curt Newsome has decided to step down from his post. In a release sent from the university Tuesday afternoon, the veteran coach cited the need to focus on his health and his family at this time.

““It’s been a true honor to coach at my alma mater and has been a dream of a lifetime,” said Newsome. “This has been a difficult decision, but I have to focus on my health and family at this time. Melinda and I appreciate everyone’s support and well wishes as I continue my treatments.”

During his time leading the Wasps, Newsome had a combined record of 53-42 that included six winning seasons. In 2014, Newsome was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. During the 2021 spring season, Emory & Henry went 8-2 and made an appearance in the conference championship.

Newsome became the 20th head coach in program history in January of 2014 after spending 15 years at the Division I level. He coached at James Madison University for eight years (1999-05, ‘13), helping lead the Dukes to the 2004 FCS National Championship. Between his two stints in Harrisonburg, Newsome was an offensive line coach at Virginia Tech for seven seasons (2006-12). During that time, the Hokies won three Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in four years (2007, 2008, 2010).

Before coaching in college, Newsome was an accomplished high school coach for 16 years. He collected five district coach-of-the-year honors, was the Eastern Region Coach of the Year on three occasions and was selected as the AP and VHSL Virginia State Coach of the Year in 1998.

“Curt has been a formidable coach to generations of football players who have graduated and moved on to successful careers and growing families,” said Emory & Henry President John W. Wells. “His influence throughout the region to those he worked with including coaches, referees, athletic and training staff I’m sure is immeasurable. We wish him all the best toward gaining positive health outcomes.”

Quintin Hunter assumes the role of interim head coach for the 2024 season. This will be the second year of his second stint on staff and eighth overall at Emory & Henry. Hunter’s first season in Southwest Virginia was in 2014 after playing for Newsome as a senior at James Madison in 2013. In addition to his interim head coach duties, Hunter will continue to serve as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

“Having coached Quintin at JMU and having him on staff here at E&H, he has my full endorsement and support to lead our football team forward,” added Newsome. “He will serve our program well.”

“We’re grateful for all Curt has brought to the Emory & Henry Football during his tenure and transitioning the program from Division III to Division II and the SAC,” said Kyle Sensabaugh, Director of Athletics. “He’s illustrated the Blue Collar, Gold Standard motto throughout his teams’ successes. We are excited for Quintin to take the helm this fall with the incoming team. We all wish Curt successful health outcomes as he moves through this challenging time.”

Emory & Henry was recently accepted into full membership as a NCAA Division II institution and is now eligible to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wasps will kick off the 2024 season on Saturday, August 31, hosting Glenville State College at 1:00 p.m.