Virginia Tech ranks 6th in ACC Preseason Poll, UVA slated to finish 16th

The national championship trophy is displayed as a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has secured a promising sixth-place ranking in the 2024 ACC Preseason Poll, as voted by a panel of 170 media members. The Hokies garnered five first-place votes and accumulated a total of 1,968 points, reflecting a strong anticipation for the upcoming season.

This ranking follows a commendable 2023 season where Virginia Tech achieved a 7-6 record, concluding with a notable victory in the Military Bowl. The team’s successful campaign in Brent Pry’s second year has set a positive tone for the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Virginia ranked 16th in the poll, highlighting the contrasting expectations for the two programs as they head into the season.

Florida State, the defending ACC champions, topped the poll with 2,708 points and 81 first-place votes, followed closely by Clemson, who received 2,657 points and 55 first-place votes. Miami and NC State rounded out the top four, underscoring the competitive nature of this year’s ACC lineup.

Highlights from the 2024 ACC Preseason Poll: