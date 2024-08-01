Virginia Tech, UVA represented on preseason All-ACC team

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones celebrates after getting a first down against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech is making a notable impact with two players named to the 2024 All-ACC Preseason Football Team. The Hokies’ defense is particularly highlighted with defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and cornerback Dorian Strong earning spots on the prestigious list. Additionally, quarterback Kyron Drones garnered significant recognition in the Preseason Player of the Year voting, finishing fourth.

Aeneas Peebles has been a cornerstone of Virginia Tech’s defensive line. Known for his formidable presence and ability to disrupt offensive plays, Peebles played a crucial role in the Hokies’ defense last season. His consistent performance earned him 64 votes for the preseason team, reflecting his reputation as one of the top defensive tackles in the ACC. Peebles’ strength and technique make him a significant threat to opposing offenses, and he is expected to continue his dominance in the upcoming season.

Cornerback Dorian Strong is another standout for the Hokies. Strong’s agility, speed, and excellent ball-handling skills have made him a key player in Virginia Tech’s secondary. Last season, Strong showcased his ability to cover top receivers and make critical plays, earning him 65 votes for the All-ACC Preseason Team. His performance will be crucial for the Hokies as they aim to strengthen their defensive backfield and contain high-powered offenses in the ACC.

Kyron Drones is a name to watch in the ACC this season. The Virginia Tech quarterback received 13 votes for the 2024 ACC Preseason Player of the Year, placing him fourth in the voting. Drones has shown remarkable potential with his dual-threat capabilities, combining a strong arm with the ability to make plays with his legs. Last season, Drones displayed flashes of brilliance, and his development over the offseason has fans and analysts alike excited about his potential to lead the Hokies’ offense. His leadership and playmaking abilities will be pivotal for Virginia Tech’s success this year.

With key players like Peebles, Strong, and Drones, Virginia Tech is poised for a competitive season in the ACC. The combination of a robust defense and a dynamic offense led by Drones provides a balanced team capable of challenging top contenders in the conference. Fans are eagerly anticipating how these standout players will perform and lead the Hokies in the 2024 season.

The University of Virginia has made its mark on the 2024 All-ACC Preseason Football Team with standout performances from safety Jonas Sanker.

Sanker is a key figure in Virginia’s secondary, earning 73 votes for his place on the All-ACC Preseason Team. Known for his instinctive play, Sanker has an excellent ability to read offenses and make crucial plays. Last season, Sanker’s versatility and coverage skills were on full display as he provided strong support both in pass coverage and run defense. His knack for creating turnovers and his physicality in the secondary make him a critical component of the Cavaliers’ defense. Sanker is anticipated to be one of the leaders on defense, guiding younger players and setting the tone with his aggressive play style.

Returning All-ACC Honorees

The preseason team features 20 returning All-ACC honorees from the 2023 season, including six first-team selections, seven second-team honorees, and seven third-team picks. Notably, Cal running back Jaydn Ott, a 2023 All-Pac-12 First-Team selection, was named to the preseason team at both running back and all-purpose back after leading the Pac-12 last year in rushing yards per game (109.6) and all-purpose yards per game (135.7).

Complete List of 2024 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

Offense:

QB: Cam Ward, Miami (85)

RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (114)

RB: Jaydn Ott, Cal (70)

WR: Kevin “KC” Concepcion, NC State (119)

WR: Xavier Restrepo, Miami (93)

WR: Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (42)

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse (48)

AP: Jaydn Ott, Cal (49)

OT: Darius Washington, Florida State (93)

OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (53)

OG: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina (64)

OG: Michael Gonzalez, Louisville (56)

C: Maurice Smith, Florida State (62)

Defense:

DE: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville (52)

DE: Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami (49)

DT: Joshua Farmer, Florida State (75)

DT: Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech (64)

LB: Barrett Carter, Clemson (129)

LB: Francisco Mauigoa, Miami (72)

LB: Marlowe Wax, Syracuse (67)

CB: Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech (65)

CB: Aydan White, NC State (56)

S: Jonas Sanker, Virginia (73)

S: R.J. Mickens, Clemson (44)

Special Teams:

PK: Andres Borregales, Miami (92)

P: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State (81)

SP: Brashard Smith, SMU (36)

2024 ACC Preseason Player of the Year Voting Results: