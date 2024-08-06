2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Hidden Valley Titans

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour heads to the base of Bent Mountain where the Hidden Valley Titans are working hard to raise the standard after a rough 2023.

Playing in a stout River Ridge District, the margin for error is slim to none. The Titans were reminded of that after yielding one win last year. But that wasn’t a reflection of how hard they worked. Entering year 16 under Scott Weaver, more veteran leadership highlights the program in 2024, with more guys having come out for off-season work.

“I think it all did start this off-season when we started getting more people on the field, getting work in in the weight room,” said senior Japhon English. He’s transitioning from wide receiver to starting quarterback. “It shows that more people care and they want to win. Of course we want to win but we can’t go out there and think this team is easy to beat and give the bare minimum.”

“We have 12 returning starters with really good leadership,” said Weaver. “We’re hungry. You know, last year was not to the standard we expect Hidden Valley football to be and this group is working daily to get us back to where we want to be.”

"The Playbook" - Hidden Valley (WSLS)

We should expect a few tweaks on offense as English steps in as a dual threat signal caller. Among the 12 returning starters, five are on offense and seven on defense. Hidden Valley opens the season at home against William Fleming on August 30.