2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Glenvar Highlanders

GLENVAR, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour made a stop in the Three Rivers District where Glenvar is entering its 18th season under head coach Kevin Clifford.

The Highlanders bring back 12 starters to the field, six on offense and six on defense. Bolstered by skill guys like 1st and 10 honoree and junior quarterback Brody Dawyot who passed for over 2,000 yards. He helped lead the Highlanders to a region final in 2023 where they fell short to eventual state champion Radford. Glenvar has reached the post season 14 consecutive seasons but they know it all starts with maximizing their potential and willingness to adapt.

“We’ve always been able to tweak our scheme to meet the needs of our kids without junking our stuff,” said Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford. “Our scheme--I equate it to taking and molding clay. In 2017 we had a running back rush for 2,700 yards and 43 touchdowns. The last couple years we’ve thrown for I think 7,500 yards in three years or 4 years over 9,000 yards. I think it’s a credit to our kids and our staff being able to adjust.”

The Playbook- Glenvar Highlanders (WSLS)

Considering the success in 2023, this Highlanders team is highly motivated. They return with talent in their skill positions and good size in the trenches. While they may have a few new faces as assistant coaches, the program continues to keep accountability a high priority. Glenvar opens the season on the road at Galax, in what’s typically gone down as one of the best season-opening match-ups in recent years.