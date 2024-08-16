2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: E.C. Glass Hilltoppers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The E.C. Glass Hilltoppers haven’t missed a beat since head coach Jamar Lovelace took over in early 2023, leading the team to the Region Final last fall. With a 9-4 finish last season, the Hilltoppers are ready for more success in 2024. This year, they return 12 starters, including a deep wide receiving corps and senior quarterback Max Calloway. With experience and leadership on their side, EC Glass is prepared for the challenging schedule ahead.

Coach Jamar Lovelace highlighted the team’s focus on internal growth and facing tough competition:

“You know we always say the toughest opponent that we face is E.C. Glass, so it’s always us versus us and trying to do things as right and tight as possible. We do have a tough schedule, and I think for the goals that we want, we’re going to have to play really good football teams, and we’re going to have to beat those really good football teams. So we know that the tough schedule we have is only going to kind of sharpen us up for when this means the most at the end of the season come playoff time.”

Senior middle linebacker Kaleb Brehm emphasized the unity and commitment within the team:

“Five hours a day together, friendships we didn’t have before, family time, becoming one, unifying each other, just building bonds and our goal is a state championship. So we have to do whatever we have to do to get there. Listen to our coaches, because they know what’s best for us.”

With six returning players on both sides of the ball, this year’s team is smaller but faster than last year. They’re embracing an “us vs. us” mentality as they prepare to open the season against Lord Botetourt on August 30th.