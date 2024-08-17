2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour stops at the Seminole District to highlight a team that’s been on the rise—the Rustburg Red Devils. The program’s transformation began when Burt Torrence took over as head coach in 2021. After a winless season in 2020, Torrence led the team to four wins in 2021, five in 2022, and an impressive 8-4 finish in 2023, including their first playoff win since 2016.

This summer brought a significant change, as Torrence stepped down, handing the reins to longtime assistant coach Dustin Russell. Russell, who served as the offensive coordinator last year, is sticking to the Red Devils’ traditional ground-and-pound style while adding some new wrinkles to keep opponents on their toes.

“Defensively, things are going to look a little different,” said Russell. “Coach Torrence was the defensive coordinator last year, so we’re in transition with a new defensive coordinator. With that, we’re going to be doing different things on defense. The nucleus of the team has had game reps; they know what the Seminole District is about. We’re taking all aspects of everything and putting it in play right now—we’re just trying to build and keep moving as we go.”

Senior tight end and defensive end Trey Goff emphasized the team’s mindset going into the season. “We take every team as seriously as possible. We’re not going to underestimate any team this year, and we’re not going to overestimate any team either. We’re going to take them at their best, and we’re going to try to be the best we can to beat them.”

Rustburg’s playbook is anchored by a solid senior core. Offensively, they’ll maintain their established style, but the defense is undergoing a revamp. The Red Devils open their season on August 30th against Spotswood.