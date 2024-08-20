2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour takes us to Cave Spring, where second-year head coach Hunter Shepherd has been practicing what he preached since the day he was hired: instilling a high level of physicality in his team. The Knights secured three wins in Shepherd’s first season, including a commanding 42-3 victory over Western Albemarle in their season opener. This year, they’re focusing on building a foundation of toughness and committing to the weight room and the consistency it requires.

“The weight room through the off-season has been a big thing for us, and that’s part of being physical and part of being physically ready, and they are really taking it on and taking it in stride,” said Coach Shepherd. “Last year, I thought we played physical. We just didn’t finish games the way we wanted to—we lost quite a few in the last two minutes of the game. We want to finish better, and I think this season we are better prepared for that, and I think we look the part. We’re doing the same thing, we’re very physical, and we will see how the games go, but we’re prepared and where we want to be.”

Senior linebacker and tight end Briggs Smithson emphasized the team’s relentless attitude. “Basically, our effort and our ability to never give up… these guys, we fought through mostly every game last year too. It’s just, we never give up. Our heart for all these guys and the entire team is just too big. We never give up.”

1st and 10 Playbook: Cave Spring (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The Knights will have a new face at quarterback this year, as Cam Wilson moves from slot receiver and safety to quarterback and safety. With many returning players and added experience, Cave Spring is determined to showcase their “never give up” attitude. They open the season on the road at Western Albemarle.