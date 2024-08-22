2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Liberty Christian Academy

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We had three VHSL State Champions from our area last year including Liberty Christian Academy at the Class 3 ranks. The Bulldogs not only captured a state title but did so by going undefeated the process.

LCA has five returning starting starters on each side of the ball. With that, comes more experience--including the electrifying 1st and 10 honoree and Clemson commit Gideon Davidson. In 2023 he had 2,795 rushing yards on 217 carries and 43 rushing touchdowns. Davidson hauled in 12 catches for another 118 yards and two scores. On defense, he had 63 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.

After reaching the mountain top so to speak, now the goal is to avoid complacency.

“We’re really still focused like coach said,” said Bulldogs senior Justis Belford. “We got new JV players coming up. new people coming up. But like last year is last year’s team.”

“Keep ourselves at a high standard and a high expectation because we know what we can do,” said Bulldogs senior Ryan Sissney. “I’m just glad to be really a part of this and we’re just keep fighting every day.”

“We have a handful of these type of guys back that have had some experience and high level high leverage type games And so we’re very thankful for that,” Rocco said.

The Playbook--LCA (WSLS)

One player that will not be back for LCA is quarterback Jeb Moon. He has decided to focus on just his track career. So, a big spot for the Bulldogs to fill along with the work to be done up front with three starters from the offensive line having graduated. LCA opens up at home against Salem on August 30.