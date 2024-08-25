2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Brookville Bees

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Back to the Seminole District we go where there’s a new buzz around the Brookville Bees. The team is coming off just a 3-win season, having missed the playoffs for the first time since the early 2000s. But there’s a new leader in the hive working to create a new culture in legendary coach and mentor Mark Lineburg.
“Brookville loves football,” said Lineburg during the first-ever Seminole District media day. “I mean, our community loves football and with the staff we have together and these guys like this, I mean, they’re building the tradition. Tradition starts here with these guys, so we’re excited about about that.”
If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it should. Lineburg coached the Bees from 1992-1997, guiding the program to a state final appearance.
“I love the culture, the brotherhood, just being around my guys and playing my sport with my guys is the best thing I could ask for,” said Bees senior Taishaun Cooks.
“Having old coaches that have been here and done this--I feel like it gives hope to all the players and the whole community,” said Bees senior offensive lineman Nicholas Massie.
Lineburg will certainly not be alone in his efforts to create a winning culture. On his staff as assistants are legendary coaches in their own right--Jeff Woody and Bob Christmas. Brookville opens its season on the road at Patrick Henry.