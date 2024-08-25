2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Brookville Bees

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Back to the Seminole District we go where there’s a new buzz around the Brookville Bees. The team is coming off just a 3-win season, having missed the playoffs for the first time since the early 2000s. But there’s a new leader in the hive working to create a new culture in legendary coach and mentor Mark Lineburg.

“Brookville loves football,” said Lineburg during the first-ever Seminole District media day. “I mean, our community loves football and with the staff we have together and these guys like this, I mean, they’re building the tradition. Tradition starts here with these guys, so we’re excited about about that.”

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it should. Lineburg coached the Bees from 1992-1997, guiding the program to a state final appearance.

“I love the culture, the brotherhood, just being around my guys and playing my sport with my guys is the best thing I could ask for,” said Bees senior Taishaun Cooks.

“Having old coaches that have been here and done this--I feel like it gives hope to all the players and the whole community,” said Bees senior offensive lineman Nicholas Massie.

The Playbook-- Brookville (WSLS)

Lineburg will certainly not be alone in his efforts to create a winning culture. On his staff as assistants are legendary coaches in their own right--Jeff Woody and Bob Christmas. Brookville opens its season on the road at Patrick Henry.