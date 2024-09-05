NFL season kicks off on Thursday, you can watch the season opener on WSLS 10

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs onto the field before an NFL preseason game against the Detroit Lions Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It’s that time of the year again: the NFL season is back like it never left, and it’s a game you’ll only see on WSLS 10!

In Thursday’s game, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to battle it out on the football field with the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Championship rematch.

Recommended Videos

It’ll happen at the home of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, where it’s been held for the last two years.

Previously, the Chiefs emerged victorious in five of the past six games in the series, including the AFC title game in January. Out of those wins, three happened in Baltimore.

The last time the Ravens beat the Chiefs in Kansas City was Oct. 7, 2012.

Which Chiefs player should I watch?

TE Travis Kelce will turn 35 next month, an age at which most players at his position have long hit retirement. There were moments last season in which Kelce appeared to be slowing down a bit, but he still finished with 93 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.

Which Ravens player should Ravens player should I watch?

Lamar Jackson won his second NFL MVP award last season, leading the league in yards rushing for a quarterback with 821 while finishing fourth in passer rating (102.7) and yards per attempt (8.0). But the numbers that matter most are 1-4, which is Jackson’s record in head-to-head matchups with Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes.

Any key matchups?

Mahomes against the Ravens defense. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw for 241 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in a 17-10 victory over the Ravens in the AFC championship game. Baltimore ranked sixth in the NFL against the pass last season and led the league in scoring defense, allowing just 16.5 points per game.