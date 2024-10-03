Skip to main content
More championships coming to “Virginia’s Championship City”

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Sports, Salem, NCAA Championships, Stagg Bowl, Football, Basketball

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, the City of Salem received the exciting news that it would once again have the opportunity to live up to its motto, “Virginia’s Championship City.”

The city along with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference will come together to host the 2027 Stagg Bowl for D-III football in in 2028 the Cregger Center at Roanoke College will host the Women’s D-III Basketball Championship semifinals.

The NCAA received more than 1,200 bids from member schools, conferences, cities and sports commissions across 47 states and Washington D.C.

Salem has hosted 103 NCAA National Championships since 1993.

For a complete look at more future championship sites involving ODAC members, click here.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

