Virginia Tech sets date for Kitley jersey retirement

FILE - Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against South Dakota State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. Kitley was named to the preseason AP All-America women’s NCAA college basketball team, revealed Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – It wasn’t a matter of if but simply when.

It was during Virginia Tech football’s Spring Game that we learned women’s hoops legend Elizabeth Kitley would have her No. 33 jersey retired. The only questioned that remained--when would it happen.

Recommended Videos

According to Virginia Tech athletics website, January 19 has been marked for the special occasion. On that Sunday, the Hokies will be hosting Louisville for a 4 p.m. tip-off.

Kitley, who played for five seasons, is the program’s all-time leader in games started, minutes played, points scored and scoring average. She posted the most double figure scoring games in program history as well as field goals made, FG percentage, 30-point games and blocks. She holds the ACC record for rebounds (1,506) and double-doubles (76).

During the 2023-24 season, she led the Hokies to their first ACC regular-season title in program history, leading the league in scoring and rebounding en route to collecting her third consecutive ACC Player of the Year trophy. In addition, she earned first team All-ACC honors for the fourth time, All-Defensive Team accolades for the third time and was the Kay Yow Scholar Athlete of the Year for a third time.

The Summerfield, North Carolina native who was a pivotal part of the Hokies first Final Four appearance, was drafted 24th overall by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 WNBA Draft.