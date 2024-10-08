Skip to main content
Liberty Flames Football to host conference opponent FIU Tuesday night

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is getting ready to host Conference foe FIU Tuesday night.

Tuesday night starts what is known as “Midweek Mountain” There have been fan fests, music performances and the last event which is a matchup against FIU at 7 p.m.

Liberty should expect a challenge from a stingy FIU defense. FIU is third in the conference with six interceptions. FIU is also fourth in forced fumbles.

It should be a great atmosphere for football and 10 News will have all the highlights on 10 Sports at 11 p.m.

