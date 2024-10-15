Virginia and Virginia Tech ACC preseason poll ranking revealed

CHARLOTTE, NC – The ACC revealed its preseason basketball poll on Tuesday.

Virginia Cavaliers: Always a Contender

Virginia’s men’s basketball team, led by head coach Tony Bennett, is once again in the mix as one of the ACC’s top teams. Ranked fifth in the ACC preseason poll, UVA is poised to continue its legacy of strong defensive play and big-game performances. While Duke and North Carolina may be getting most of the preseason hype, don’t count out the Cavaliers—they’ve been known to exceed expectations when it counts the most.

On the women’s side, keep an eye on Kymora Johnson, who has already made a name for herself by earning a spot on the Preseason All-ACC Team. She’s coming off a standout freshman year and is expected to be a key player for the Cavaliers this season. With Johnson leading the charge, UVA’s women’s team is aiming to surprise some people this year despite their ninth-place projection in the ACC.

Virginia Tech Hokies: Hungry to Prove Themselves

Virginia Tech’s men’s team might be ranked 14th in the ACC preseason poll, but if there’s one thing the Hokies are known for, it’s proving the doubters wrong. Head coach Mike Young has built a reputation for taking his team further than anyone expects, and this season should be no different. The Hokies love flying under the radar, and they’ve got the firepower to make some noise this year.

The Hokies women’s team may be ranked 12th in the ACC preseason poll, but with new head coach Megan Duffy at the helm, they’re ready to shake things up. Known for her up-tempo style of play and strong emphasis on defense, Duffy is expected to bring a fast-paced, dynamic approach to the team. This will be a pivotal season as the Hokies look to adjust to Duffy’s system and prove they belong in the upper echelon of the conference.

Let the Games Begin

The countdown is on! Both Virginia and Virginia Tech kick off their seasons on Monday, November 4, as the ACC officially gets underway. With a fresh season ahead, anything can happen—and fans are ready for the ride. Whether you’re cheering for the Cavaliers or the Hokies, this basketball season is shaping up to be one to remember!

Men’s ACC Predicted Order of Finish 1. Duke (42), 956 2. North Carolina (11), 924 3. Wake Forest (1), 800 4. Clemson, 765 5. Virginia, 743 6. Miami, 659 7. Pitt, 636 8. NC State, 550 9. Louisville, 518 10. Notre Dame, 462 11. Syracuse, 454 12. Georgia Tech, 433 13. SMU, 344 14. Virginia Tech, 252 15. Florida State, 251 16. California, 206 17. Stanford, 165 18. Boston College, 116

Women’s ACC Predicted Order of Finish 1. Notre Dame (70), 1726 2. NC State (8), 1617 3. Duke, 1446 4. Louisville, 1370 5. Florida State, 1335 6. North Carolina, 1279 7. Stanford (1), 1214 8. Miami, 883 9. Virginia, 877 10. Georgia Tech, 855 11. Syracuse, 801 12. Virginia Tech, 786 13. Clemson, 553 14. California, 546 15. Boston College, 533 16. SMU, 274 17. Wake Forest, 259 18. Pitt, 233