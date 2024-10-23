Skip to main content
Hysier Miller released from Hokies basketball program

School says it’s due to circumstances prior to his enrollment at Virginia Tech

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Hysier Miller (left) during a preseason practice at Virginia Tech (WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Virginia Tech men’s program will be without a senior guard.

Hysier Miller has been permanently released from the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program. While no exact reason was given in a release Wednesday afternoon, it did state: “Temple transfer point guard Hysier Miller has been permanently released from the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program due to circumstances prior to his enrollment at Virginia Tech.”

The Temple transfer started all 68 games the past two seasons for the Owls, averaging nearly 16 points per game in the 2023-2024 season. The Philadelphia native set AAC Tournament records for most points (96), most assists (23) and most steals (16).

