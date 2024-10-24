Skip to main content
Flames extinguished: Liberty upset by Kennesaw State 27-24

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Liberty Flames Football (WSLS 10)

KENNESAW, Ga. – In Conference USA action Wednesday night, the Liberty Flames were upset by Kennesaw State 27-24. The Owls not only earned their first win of the season but it also proved to be their first win as an FBS program. It’s the first time in 23 years a team 0-5 or worse has defeated a team 5-0 or better.

While Kaidon Salter passed for 206 yards and three touchdowns and led the Flames with 87 rushing yards, the Owls offense played more in sync and with rhythm.

It was a tie game 14-14 at halftime before Kennesaw State built a 27-17 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Liberty committed nine penalties for 100 yards as an offense. The loss snaps the Flames’ 17 game regular season win streak.

