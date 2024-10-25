Skip to main content
Full slate of racing at Martinsville Speedway the next two weeks

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

RIDGEWAY, Va. – It’s time to get back to racing at the historic Martinsville Speedway and over the next two weeks, race fans can certainly catch alot of great action at the track.

This Saturday will feature a doubleheader with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series and the much anticipated Mazda MX-5 cup series coming to the paperclip. It will mark the first time since 1950 that open-top cars will run at the Speedway.

“This is the first oval track they have ever run,” said Martinsville Speedway track president Clay Campbell. “You know, they’re used to turning right, not left. So, it’s going to be cool. I think the fans are really excited about it.”

10 Sports was there just a few months ago when testing was done at the track.

“I know the competitors are (excited) because we’ve had two tests for them. The tests went extremely well, beyond all of our expectations,” Campbell said.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup Series race will start at 6 p.m. with the championship race of the Whelen Modified Tour Series starting at 8 p.m.

November 1-3, Martinsville Speedway will host all three NASCAR national series--trucks, Xfinity and Cup Series.

