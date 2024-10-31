Jacksonville State runs away from Liberty 31-21, sends Flames to back-to-back losses

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For the second week in a row, the Liberty Flames met their match in a midweek, Conference USA match-up. One of the hottest teams in the conference Jacksonville State came to the Hill City and ran away with things--literally. The Gamecocks, led by quarterback Tyler Huff and running back Tre Stewart dominated the rushing attack to the tune of 364 yards in the 31-21 victory.

Stewart carried the ball 27 times for 232 yards and four touchdowns. The Gamecocks only completed six passes for 95 yards but their explosive rushing attack under coach Rich Rodriguez made up for it.

As for Liberty, the Flames are left scratching their heads yet again. While the energy and passion was there for much of the night, timely mistakes cost them. A failed 4th and 1 late in the fourth quarter gave the ball back to Jacksonville State.

Liberty’s defense was able to return the favor and get off the field but an interception deep in their own territory led to Stewart’s final touchdown of the night to seal the deal.

With the loss, the Flames’ home-win streak has been snapped at 12 games. Liberty, still sitting one win away from bowl eligibility, will now focus on a road contest with Middle Tennessee on November 9.