Region volleyball roundup: James River, Christiansburg take home Region titles

ROANOKE, Va. – We crowned region champions on the volleyball court Tuesday night, with more to come Wednesday.

In Region 3D, Christiansburg defeated Hidden Valley 3-1. The Blue Demons set the tone early, gaining an 2-0 lead that took the Titans crowd bu surprise. It looked as if Hidden Valley was going to lose in straight sets but that’s until Caleigh Ponn and Cali Anderson helped mount a furious comeback in set three. Down 20-13, the Titans rallied to win the set 25-20. But Christiansburg was just too much and prevailed as the Region 3D Champion.

In Region 2C, James River defeated Radford 3-1 also. The Knights earn the right to host a game in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals that begin on Saturday.

In Region 1B, Altavista def. Rappahannock County 3-0 for the region crown while in 1C, Auburn reigned supreme in a 5-set match, 3-2 over Giles.

All the region champions and region runner-ups qualify to play in the state quarterfinals that begin on Saturday, November 16.