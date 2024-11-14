Signing Day with the Cavaliers, Titans

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of our local high schools held their annual National Signing Dy ceremony on Wednesday. While it’s an event that has grown over the years, it’s one you can never take for granted.

Hidden Valley had two standout athletes put pen to paper. Carlie Plunkett committed to continue her softball career at Emory & Henry University. The four-year player has been a force at first base having served as co-captain her junior and senior years.

“I had a couple other schools but Emory & Henry was my top pick,” Plunkett said. “I’ve just been looking at them I’ve gone to a bunch of camps and they were there and I just really enjoyed working with all the coaches and being there and seeing how they run as a program.”

Along with her was the talented volleyball star Caleigh Ponn making things official signing on for a full scholarship with Kansas State. The four-year letter winner and captain helped lead the Titans to a state runner up bid in 2022, state title in 2023 and in the midst of trying to capture another this season. Ponn holds 8 VHSL volleyball records and has reached multiple career milestones.

“Honestly it’s so exciting to even have this opportunity and this chance to even be able to sign a piece of paper like that,” Ponn said. “So, I think that every single step that I’ve taken has led kind of to this and to the future and to be able to sign it and put the pen down and breathe it’s probably the best feeling.”

At Lord Botetourt High School, Cailey Petrauskas will take her soccer talents to Greensboro College. She’s a two-year varsity player and was the third-leading scorer in 2023 for the Cavaliers having earned All-District and All-Region honors.

The talented Autumn Russell will take her softball talents to Western Carolina University. While she makes big plays on the field, Russell has made an even bigger impact for her efforts in working with kids of special needs through the Botetourt Buddies program. Some of those students came to her signing Wednesday afternoon.