1st and 10 Playoff Preview Special

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Are you ready for some playoff football? Have no fear because the 10 Sports team is here!

Eric and Brooke give you a special edition of 1st and 10, a Playoff Preview Special highlighting the eight regions that are made up of our local teams. From Region 1B with the undefeated Dogwood District champion Altavista, to Region 3D with Northside and Lord Botetourt scheduled to rematch in the opening round, to the big boys in Region 5C where William Fleming stands as the top seed--10 sports takes a look at matchups and more during this nearly 30 minute special.

And as a treat, stick around to hear the Eric and Brooke’s sleeper picks for the postseason!

