Rice hires Scott Abell as next head football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Rice University announced today that they have hired Scott Abell, formerly the head coach at Davidson, as their new head football coach. Abell, who has been at Davidson since 2018, led the program to seven consecutive winning seasons, earning a reputation as a strong and consistent leader. This move marks his transition from FCS to FBS football.

Before his tenure at Davidson, Abell was the head coach at Washington & Lee University. His ability to recruit and succeed at institutions with high academic standards made him a standout candidate for Rice, a school with similar values.

Abell is well-known in Virginia high school football, serving as a coaching fixture in our 1st and 10 coverage for 14 years. He made stops at Altavista, Liberty, and Amherst County, where he won two state championships, further solidifying his reputation as a program builder.