Liberty to play Buffalo in Bahamas Bowl

Liberty tight end Jacob Jenkins (84) and others celebrate a turnover against Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Flames have accepted an invitation to play in the Bahamas Bowl on January 4. Their opponent will be the Buffalo Bulls, marking the fourth overall meeting between the two programs.

The game will also mark the sixth consecutive bowl game appearance for the Flames who finished the 2024 regular season with an 8-3 overall record and just one win shy of qualifying for the Conference USA championship game.

Buffalo is also eight win program (8-4) and went 6-2 in the Mid-American Conference.

Liberty and Buffalo last played in September of 2023--a game in which the Flames were victorious 55-27.

“You’re playing a quality opponent, playing in a great location and you get an opportunity to bring home a trophy,” said Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell. “Any time you get that chance that’s a big deal and when we announced it to the team there was a lot of excitement about that and I know they’re looking forward to it.”