Virginia Tech adds 19 during earling signing period

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech football added 19 newcomers during the early signing day including Christiansburg’s Carter Stallard--nine on offense, ten on defense. 12 guys are from the state of Virginia and 11 of them will be early enrollees.

On the offensive side of the ball, Tech welcomed two quarterbacks, one running back, three receivers, two offensive linemen, and one athlete. The defensive signees include three defensive linemen, three linebackers and three defensive backs.

Based on the average prospect ranking Virginia Tech’s 2024 National Signing Day class ranks fourth in the ACC per Rivals, sixth in the 247 Sports Composite, and seventh according to On3. Nationally, the Hokies’ class has peaked at No. 22 among NCAA FBS programs, per Rivals, based on average prospect ranking.

Tech’s 2024 signing day class achieved a composite win-loss record of 177-50 (.779 winning percentage) during the 2024 season.