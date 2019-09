SALEM, Va. - Salem opened its first playoff action since 2016 with a win over Wilmington 8-3. The Red Sox were the second half winners of the Carolina League's North Division, while the Blue Rocks were the first half winners.

Devlin Granberg hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to lead Salem to victory. Game two of the best of five Mills Cup semifinal series is set for Thursday night at 6:35 from Salem.

