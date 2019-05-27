UVA beats Yale to win men's lacrosse championship

Matt Moore #5, Mikey Herring #42, Ian Laviano #3 and Jeff Conner #4 of Virginia Cavaliers celebrate a goal against the Yale Bulldogs during the NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship at Lincoln Financial Field on May 27, 2019 in…

PHILADELPHIA - The University of Virginia earned another NCAA championship Monday.

The university's men's lacrosse team defeated Yale, 13-9, to give the Cavaliers their first title in the sport since 2011 and their sixth overall.

At the half, Virginia led 6-2.

In the third period, Yale was within two goals at 6-4, but a strong UVA rally gave the Cavs a comfortable 11-4 lead.

To advance to Monday's championship, Virginia beat Duke 13-12 in double overtime.

