UVA beats Yale to win men's lacrosse championship

PHILADELPHIA - The University of Virginia earned another NCAA championship Monday.
The university's men's lacrosse team defeated Yale, 13-9, to give the Cavaliers their first title in the sport since 2011 and their sixth overall.
At the half, Virginia led 6-2.
In the third period, Yale was within two goals at 6-4, but a strong UVA rally gave the Cavs a comfortable 11-4 lead.
To advance to Monday's championship, Virginia beat Duke 13-12 in double overtime.
