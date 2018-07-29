Derrius Guice looking to make impact for Redskins

RICHMOND, Va. - He's either about to become one of the biggest steals of the 2018 draft or another cautionary tale in selecting a player who is rumored to have character concerns. Derrius Guice saw his stock fall from a first to second rounder amid rumors of attitude and maturity issues.

"Guice, he's my little buddy. We hang out. I try to keep him on the straight and narrow path. So yeah, he is definitely going to come around and show some people who he really is. He's so eager to learn though he's just like a kid, energy all day, like an energy ball," said Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

Guice was the 59th pick in the second round any joins a small army of running backs that include Rob Kelley, Semaje Perone and Chris Thompson. It's sure to be the most watched competition in camp .

"You know, you talk about first, second round backs we got three for those guys. We got guys that can come out of the backfield, protect. We have three of those guys. Guys that can do a little bit of everything. It's very interesting group, very exciting group to me. They're all great kids they all work extremely hard but at the end of the day it's going to be about the guy who protects the football the guy who can protect the quarterback and then make the tough runs, runs after contact and will let it play out and go from there," said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden.

"Hey man, I got drafted for reason. You know, to help the rushing attack and that's what we're going to try to do," said Guice.

The Skins had the 28th ranked rushing offense in the league last year and they were tied for second in fumbles, certainly room for improvement.

