Hendon Hooker becomes second Hokie QB to enter NCAA transfer portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The backup quarterback for the Hokies, Hendon Hooker, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound enrolled at Virginia Tech in 2017 and redshirted his first year on the team. He didn't attempt any passes in 2018, but he did make a 69-yard touchdown run against William and Mary.

Hooker is from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he totaled more than 9,000 yards and more than 100 touchdowns.

Hooker made the announcement Wednesday via Twitter:

"Thanks to Coach Fuente, Coach Cornelsen and the Virginia Tech staff for seeing my potential & granting me this opportunity. Also a special thanks to all of the trainers that pushed me day in and day out. The bond I've made with my teammates is unbreakable and I am grateful for all the impact this university had on me. After praying and talking it over with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal."

Hooker's announcement comes after five other Virginia Tech players announced they were entering the transfer portal.

Quarterback Josh Jackson, running back Deshawn McClease, wide receivers Eric Kumah and Sean Daniel and tight end Chris Cunningham all announced they were entering into the NCAA's transfer portal this month.

Wide receivers coach Holman Wiggins is also reportedly leaving for the University of Alabama to take over the same position for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

