Hokies flex muscles on offensive line

ROANOKE, Va. - With Saturday's game against ECU being canceled, Virginia Tech now has some extra time to make improvements early in the season. The offensive line has been a solid group thus far that's showing some of the most depth.

The Hokies have played 12 different offensive lineman, with six of them having played in each of the first two games. Not only are they getting time on the field but they're also playing in different spots. Salem native Zachariah Hoyt has spent time at center with a host of other young guys also turning heads, like Christian Darrisaw, John Harris and Silas Dzansi. Offensive line Coach Vance Vice is excited to see depth at crucial position.

"Keeping our our plan simple allows me to play as many people as I can when they're ready and when I trust them," Vice said.

"Unfortunately, right now, I have a larger number than normal that I trust."

Senior Yosuah Nijman has received high praise the past few years for his improvements up front. The competition up front is tough but Nijman sees it as a benefit for all.

"The competition is real strong and I think at the end of the day, Vice will have the best five out there," Nijman said.

"But he wants us to continuously to be hungry towards, you know, doing the best we can at our position and for us to just try to minimize mistakes."

