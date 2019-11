Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

Virginia Tech is in position to knock off a ranked opponent.

The Hokies trail No. 19 Wake Forest at halftime, 10-6.

Brian Johnson has accounted for Virginia Tech's offense, kicking field goals of 35 and 32 yards.

The Hokies are outgaining Wake Forest, 229-137, but have two turnovers.



